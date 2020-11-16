5 Times Lisa Bonet Gave Us Flower Child Vibes

Lisa Bonet is every flower child’s muse. Her free spirited lifestyle has been a vibe since her days as Denise Huxtable on The Cosby Show and A Different World. It has been fascinating watching her life play out over the years. I mean, she’s married two of the most beautiful men in her lifetime. Let’s not pretend Lenny Kravitz and Jason Momoa aren’t the definition of physical perfection.

The genetic makeup of Lisa Bonet and Lenny Kravitz birthed Zoe Kravitz, a model, musician, and actress that is dominating in her industries. Growing up with famous, good-looking parents took a toll on Zoe at one point in her life. She often felt like she fell short of living up to her mother’s beauty. Lisa was known for being physically appealing to anyone with functioning eyes.

Lisa’s style mirrors her lifestyle. She’s had long, free-growing locs for years now. Her wardrobe gives off modern-day goddess vibes, with a touch of high-fashion. Extremely tight clothing is not her thing. She’d almost always prefer something flowy, layered, and patterned. If I had to compare her to another artist, I’d say she is Jhene Aiko reincarnated.

Today Lisa Bonet turns 53 years old. In honor of her birthday, we’re taking a look at 5 times Lisa gave us Flower Child vibes.

