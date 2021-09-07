Cynthia Erivo has been showing out at the Venice Film festival, and we are here for her stylish theatrics. While we don’t have the specifics on all the events she has been attending, one thing is for sure – she’s been showing up to them dressed to the nines!
Styled by the astute creative Jason Bolden, Cynthia has been heating up Instagram with her Venice Film Festival fashion looks which has forced her followers to stop mid scroll and stare. It seems like every other day she is donning a chic ensemble that causes us to enthusiastically tap the like button under her posts. From a plunging Chanel dress to a feathery Valentino get-up, Cynthia has been giving us fashion icon status which leaves us no other choice but to write about it. Let’s jump into Cynthia’s fierce looks below.
5 Times Cynthia Erivo Served Major Style At the 2021 Venice Film Festival was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. ValentinoSource:Getty
Just like air is essential to breathing, feathers are essential to slaying. Cynthia graced the Venice Film Festival in this Valentino Haute couture yellow sleeveless top and organza feathered-skirt. This creative look was accessorized by diamond Roberto Coin necklace, gold bracelets, an oval-shaped ring, and strappy heels.
2. VersaceSource:Getty
Cynthia gave us BODY in this custom Versace gown made from signature Crystal Mesh. The high split and cutout top gives this gown the edge it needs to keep up with Cynthia’s swag. She completed the sultry look with Robert Coin jewels and silver ankle-strap, platform heels. Fancy!
3. SchiaparelliSource:Getty
Can we take a moment to pay homage to this avant-garde Schiaparelli look?! This silver, 0ff-the-shoulder ensemble is art at its finest. It matches Cynthia’s vibe perfectly. This bold look was topped off with Robert Coin jewelry, a yellow strapless top, black fitted skirt, and black platform heels.
4. Tory BurchSource:Getty
Tory Burch never looked so good! The pattern on this sleek dress is absolutely eye-catching. Cynthia Erivo stunned in this Resort 2022 look like only she could. It fit her frame perfectly which made the dress stand out even more. We love the matching head wrap she donned and of course her accessories were on point.
5. JW Anderson
This JW Anderson outfit speaks volumes. The colorful knit sweater stands out and brings the entire look together. The Gucci eye-glasses, the olive green wide brim Goorin Bros. hat, and Isabel Marant sneakers add jazz to this ensemble. If fresh had a look, this would be it.