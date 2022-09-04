5 Times Beyoncé Was Our Fashion Queen

Happy Beyoncé day to all who observe! That’s right, today, September 4th, is the starlet’s 41st birthday and per usual, we know that she’s off somewhere celebrating in style!
In honor of her 41st #BeyDay, we can’t help but to think back on all the style moments the Queen Bey has given us. From her early days in Destiny’s Child to her first step out as a solo artist, to transitioning into a wife and mother and the powerhouse entertainer and grown woman she is today, Beyoncé is top tier at everything she does. This beauty constantly sets the trends, gives us style inspiration, and exudes a certain type of confidence that we can only help but to emulate!
So, in celebration of #BeyDay, let’s look back at 5 times this queen has been giving us fashion royalty!
1. Summer Sling Dress
Bey broke the internet when she shared this summer time look on Instagram and gave us all style goals by serving face and body in the dainty look.
2. Silver Slay
In preparation for her latest album, Renaissance, Beyoncé dropped a series of photos on Instagram with this one being the stand out.
3. Album Release Party
What’s an album roll out without a release party to accompany it? Beyoncé broke the internet once again when she shared the deets from her look at her recent album release party and let’s just say we all experienced major FOMO.
4. All Black Everything
This all black cut out look gave us major fashion envy. I mean, look at the material!
5. Face Card
Here, the beauty gave us another slay when she showed us why her face card never declines!