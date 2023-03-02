5 Reasons Why We Love Method Man

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Rapper-turned-actor and hunky sex symbol Method Man is celebrating 52 years around the sun today. Meth has been influential in the rap game since the early 1990s, and the star remains a relevant force in the industry today. Whether he’s dominating onscreen in shows like Power Book and The Godfather of Harlem or lighting up the stage with his infectious bars, Method Man knows how to get fans and crowds going with his talents and big charisma.

The rapper, whose real name is Clifford Smith, Jr., was born in Hempstead, New York, in 1971. He grew up in Staten Island, which is where he met several members of the iconic rap collective, the Wu-Tang Clan.

Rapping alongside RZA, GZA, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, Inspectah Deck, U-God, Masta Killa, and Ol’ Dirty Bastard, the Wu-Tang Clan churned out iconic rap hits that helped to popularize the East Coast hip-hop and hardcore hip-hop styles. Together, the group released hits like ” C.R.E.A.M.” and “Protect Ya Neck,” two groundbreaking singles that still rock on radio stations today.

After the group went their separate ways, Method Man began rapping alongside his close friend and Newark native Redman. The hip-hop duo collaborated on several successful albums, including Blackout! and Blackout! 2, spawning hits like “Da Rockwilder” and “Dangerous MCees.”

Method Man’s solo career began in 1994 when he released his debut album, Tical

The 13-track project helped his career soar to new heights. It debuted at number four on the Billboard 200 chart, earning platinum certification in the months following its release. The album featured several hit singles, including “All I Need” featuring Mary J. Blige and “Bring the Pain.”

Following the success of Tical, Method Man continued to release successful solo albums throughout the 1990s and 2000s. In 1998, he released Tical 2000: Judgement Day, which debuted at number two on the Billboard 200 chart and earned platinum certification. The album featured collaborations with several high-profile artists, including Janet Jackson, Redman, and Chris Rock.

In addition to his music career, Method Man has also had a successful acting career. He has appeared in several films, including Belly and How High. He has also appeared on several popular TV shows, including The Sopranos, Luke Cage, and The Wire.

In honor of the multi-talented star’s birthday, let’s look at Method Man’s achievements and why he continues dominating the entertainment world.

