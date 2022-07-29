5 Reasons Why The World Needs ‘Renaissance’ Now More Than Ever

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Today is the day that Beyhive stans have been waiting for. Beyoncé finally dropped her highly anticipated album

Renaissance

and the buzzing project comes at a time where her inimitable artistry is sorely needed.

We’ve been through hell and back with the Coronavirus pandemic. Now, with the rise of Moneky Pox and fears of a rocky economic recession ahead, people across the nation are bracing themselves for more gloomy headlines.

That’s where the Queen comes in to save the day. Beyoncé, who is also known as the iconic Sasha Fierce, has dropped her 7th studio album, which features a heavy-hitting list of collabs — from Drake and The Neptunes to Nile Rodgers and Nigerian breakout star, Tems. The 16-track project will serve as a much-needed reprieve from all the bad going on in the world and an anthem that we can definitely dance our hearts out to.

While chatting with the iconic singer for her British Vogue cover story in June, Edward Enniful, the publication’s editor-in-chief, called Rennaisance the star’s most “ambitious project to date.”

According to him, fans can expect to hear “soaring vocals and fierce beats” on the new album, along with infectious bangers that “will unite so many on the dance floor.”

Creating unity is something the 28-time Grammy-award-winner has been known to do with her music. Bey had the world dancing up a storm to “Single Ladies.” She made us embrace our bodies with “Pretty Hurts.” She sent members across the African Diaspora gleaming with pride and solidarity with her melanin-rich visual album “Black is King.” We could use that harmony right now to keep people together at a time when the world feels so uncertain. Renaissance will undoubtedly give fans faith, inspiration, and hope when they hear the album blasting through their car speakers or on the dance floor, and we can’t wait to see the inevitable joy and smiles that come as a result.

Here are five reasons why the world can use a little bit more of Beyoncé right now.

