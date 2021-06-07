5 Beauty Tools Every Skincare Lover Should Have In Their Arsenal

Leaving your skincare issues in the hands of an esthetician has become common practice — at least we hope so. Visiting a facial specialist at least every 4-6 weeks is ideal, but following a strict routine outside of the office is key for achieving and maintaining your skincare goals. Sticking to the standard cleaning, exfoliating, toning, and moisturizing routine is a great start, but there is a bit more you can do to improve the overall look and feel of your skin. And this is where a few skincare tools can help you step up your beauty game.
The idea of using skincare tools may seem like overkill for your routine, but using the right one can go a long way in preserving your melanin-rich complexion. For example, using a facial steamer allows you to loosen up built up dirt, oil and debris from your face to help you achieve a deeper clean, according to esthetician Essence Moore of The Lineage Skin & Har Studio.
So, in the spirit of giving your skin the TLC that it needs, we’ve compiled six skincare tools that should have a permanent place in your arsenal. From ice rollers to makeup removing cloths, here are five must-have tools that your skin will thank you for. Happy Shopping!
1. Herbivore Jade De-Puffing Face RollerSource:Sephora
Aging is inevitable no matter how diligent your skincare routine may be. But, there’s no rules that says you can’t age graciously, especially when using the right skincare tool. Hence why it’s important to keep a jade roller handy. The Herbivorce Jade De-Puffing Roller ($30.00, Sephora.com) comes in handy to help evenly smooth on facial oils and serums onto skin to penetrate better and increase their benefits. Plus, it also helps to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, especially around the eye area.
2. Nano Ionic Facial Steamer Warm Mist Moisturizing Face SteamerSource:Amazon
Prepare to take your cleansing game to new heights. The Nano Ionic Facial Steamer Warm Mist Moisturizing Face Steamer ($25.99, Amazon.com) is a personal favorite of ours that gets the job done with every use. All you have to do is fill the water tank with distilled water or pure water, pop it in place, turn the tool on and steam. In just one steaming session, you’ll be able to get rid of impurities for a deeper clean.
3. Mount Lai Gua Sha Facial Lifting ToolSource:Sephora
The Mount Lai Gua Sha Facial Lifting Tool ($28.00, Sephora.com) is the gift that keeps on giving. Aside from helping you bring the spa experience to your home, this tool helps to lift, sculpt and tighten skin with just a few painless scrapes across your face. It also helps to improve the appearance of your skin, since this tool helps to increase blood flow and circulation to the face — per Prevention.
4. BeautyBio Cryo Skin Icing Dual-Ended RollerSource:Sephora
Rubbing your face with an ice roller may sound like a dealbreaker, but it’s actually a great way to alleviate some of your skincare issues. An ice roller is another form of cryotherapy that works to reduce the temperature of the body for healing purposes, according to Healthline. And in the case of an ice roller, you’ll be able to reduce puffiness, redness and help your products absorb into your skin better. Not to mention, it can also help fight back against signs of aging. Give it a try with the help of the BeautyBio Cryo Skin Icing Dual-Ended Roller ($85.00, Sephora.com). It’s a bit pricey, but worth it and this all goes the distance.
5. PHOGARY Reusable Cotton RoundsSource:Amazon
Last but certainly not least, we have the Phogary Reusable Cotton Rounds ($8.99, Amazon.com). Cotton rounds may seem like nothing special, but this offering is not like other picks you’re used to. Designed with all skin types in mind, you can use the cotton rounds to remove stubborn makeup without any rough rubbing required. In case you didn’t know, harsh rubbing can lead to irritation and dryness. Trust us, we’re talking from experience.