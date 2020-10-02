21 Savage & Metro Boomin’s ‘Savage Mode 2’ Has Twitter Ready To Grab Sticks

The potent duo of 21 Savage and Metro Boomin dropped a well-received body of work with their EP Savage Mode in 2016. This Friday (Oct. 2), the Atlanta-based stars beef up the numbers with a 15-track effort aptly titled Savage Mode 2.

The newest effort from the pair was announced in the summer of 2019 and was teased near the top of 2020 via social media and was officially confirmed for release at the end of September after some fine-tuning. Now that Savage Mode 2 is available, the tracklist shows that 21 did most of the heavy lifting with the verses but the features are there with Drake obviously turning heads with his appearance on “Mr. Right Now.”

Other artists who show up for the record are Young Thug on “Rich N*gga Sh*t,” and Young Nudy on “Snitches & Rats” but much of the 44-minute affair is carried afloat by the natural chemistry of 21 Savage and Metro Boomin.

Across Twitter, fans are reacting favorably so far to Savage Mode 2 while noting the massive feat of having famed actor Morgan Freeman voicing the trailer for the project and also appearing on the album. We’ve got those reactions below.

