2025 Red Carpet Moments That Broke The Internet: Chloe Bailey, Doechii, GloRilla, & More

2025’s red carpets confirmed what we already knew: Black women are the blueprint. From fashion to attitude, they set the tone all year long—and gave us moments we’re still obsessed with. Across the biggest stages of the year – including the Met Gala, Golden Globes, BET Awards, MTV VMAs, and the TIME100 celebration – the red carpet became a playground for bold color, sheer drama, archival fashion, and statement-making glam. This year was never about blending in. It was about being that girl – and knowing it.

Top 2025 Red Carpet Moments: We’re Still Obsessing Over Teyana Taylor, GloRilla, Doechii, & More

Silhouettes went big this year—think dramatic trains, snatched corsets, micro-shorts, and sheer looks that demanded attention. Metallics had a major moment, especially silver and gold, while red showed up as a power color tied to confidence and sensuality.

Not convinced sheer had unforgettable moments? Just look at this TIME100 Tom Ford slay from Teyana Taylor.

Plaid, chains, feathers, and leather reminded us that texture is just as important as cut. GloRilla's multi-colored plaid look alone brought new life to the preppy, schoolgirl print.

Glam made these looks hit even harder. From Doechii’s fashion-forward Afro on the Met Gala carpet to sculpted buns, soft waves, and bold beauty beats, hair and makeup weren’t “add-ons.” Hairstylists and makeup artists obviously worked with stylists, completing 2025 red carpet moments and elevating many to the next level.

Accessories also caught our eye on the red carpet this year. Tiny bags, layered chains, chokers, gloves, and cuffs became conversation starters. And furs, dusters, hats, and similar items became main characters.

The Gallery: 2025 Red Carpet Moments We’re Still Talking About

When it comes to A-list events this year, there were so many red carpet fashion moments made. Our favorite it girls were OUTSIDE – and social media captured looks we loved. Celebrities pushed boundaries, showed skin, played with proportion, and mixed glamour with edge in ways that felt fresh and very now. From traditional luxury houses to indie and Black designers, this year’s range was unmatched. So, let’s get into it.

