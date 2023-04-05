16 Music Documentaries About ’90s Musicians That Need To Get Made

As much as we like listening to the music that our favorite artists make, many of us are just as enthralled with the background stories on their lives that led them to superstar status. When considering the influential decade that was the 1990s, well, we could be entertained for weeks based on the amount of backstories that could be told from that era!

We’ve already seen it strike huge success in the past with the likes of Destiny Child lead-singer-turned-global-pop-phenomenon Beyoncé and her NAACP-nominated HBO doc, Life Is But A Dream, back in 2013. More recently, it was proven to also be a success for eternal pop queen Janet Jackson with her four-part eponymous documentary that aired simultaneously on Lifetime and A&E last year. Even late rap icon The Notorious B.I.G. was given the royal documentary treatment by Netflix in 2021 with I Got A Story To Tell, released just one week before the 24th anniversary of his tragic 1997 murder.

Miss Jackson will soon be following up her well-received doc with a second one titled Janet Jackson: Family First, which will cover her return to the stage with the upcoming Together Again Tour — it kicks off in just over a week! — as well as reuniting her very famous musical family for a special performance after their 40-year hiatus of being on stage together. Also on the docket is an official documentary on record-breaking R&B group TLC as they speak in detail for the first time on their lives, loves, lessons and how the still-tragic 2002 death of standout member Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes affects surviving members Rozanda “Chilli” Thomas and Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins to this very day.





It goes without saying, but we can’t wait to watch every single one of these documentaries on ’90s musicians! However, we couldn’t help but wonder about the plethora of other artists from that era that would make excellent subjects in a full-scope doc, which also features them talking on their individual journeys to fame.

Take a look below at 16 musicians who got their start in the 1990s and deserve a glowing documentary on their rise to the top and where they are now two decades later:

