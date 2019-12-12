15 Times Regina Hall Gave Us Beauty & Grace On The Red Carpet

Regina Hall has been giving us great acting and comedy since 1996. We’ve seen her develop from small roles in classics like

Love & Basketball

and

Paid in Full

, to leading roles in Blockbuster hits like

Girls Trip

and

Little

. The actress has grown and evolved over the years and it’s been a blessing to watch.

The best thing about Regina Hall besides her undeniable, ageless beauty, is her knack for only contributing positivity to Black Hollywood and the entertainment industry. She only makes headlines for spreading love, good vibes, and sisterhood.

One thing Regina is known for is holding down the fashionable threads on the red carpet. She always kept it cute, simple, classy and sexy. In 2019 alone, she shut the red carpet down with beautiful, timeless ensembles. In honor of her 49th, Yes – 49!, birthday, we’re checking out the 15 times she gave us beauty and grace on the red carpet.

