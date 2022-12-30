11 Times Savannah James Proved She Was One Of The Most Stylish Women Of 2022

Savannah James came, saw, and conquered 2022 with effortless style, flawless hair, and cohesive looks that made her one of the top stylistas of the year. We watched the James family leader support her sons courtside (in Gucci), serve mother/daughter fashion goals, slay in a retro editorial spread, and spark headlines with her style while maintaining her mystique. She is one of thee fashion girls to watch in 2023.
Whether she was photographed rocking designer collections before they came out (she was one of the first to be photographed in Jimmy Choo x Mugler capsule collection), or reminding the girls you can be sexy without showing skin, Savannah ate and left no crumbs every time she left the house.
Savannah and the James family were featured in a Vanity Fair spread that further solidified her stance as a rising it girl in the fashion world. Check all the times Savannah and her stylist Icon Tips cooked up headline-grabbing looks in 2022.
1. Queen In a Corset
Savannah served in this chocolate corset top and trousers on the arm of her husband Lebron James at the premiere of Netflix’s ‘Hustle;’ styled by Icon Tips.
2. Tom Ford
Savannah James was a standout among the invite-only list for NET-A-PORTER X Laquan Smith dinner where she wore this Tom Ford look.
3. Bucket Hat Beauty
Savannah gave us a casual slay in these canary coordinates topped off with a furry statement-making bucket hat.
4. Suited & Booted
It takes a confidence and certain level of swag to pull off this look and Savannah delivered like her name was Andrew Caldwell.
5. Feather & Fringe
Savannah was ready for business and pleasure in this black blazer with feather details and blessed tresses slayed by King Carter.
6. NYE Slay
This time last year, savannah was ready to tackle 2022 in a classic black maxi dress with a cutout back.
7. Mugler Mami
The boots were made for walking…right into Savannah James’ closet off the runway of Mugler X Jimmy Choo.
8. Sheer Diva
Savannah served us regal glory in this elegant and chic flowing gown.
9. Birthday Fab
Our good sis looked chic in this Schiaparelli dress with cascading blonde waves to celebrate her 36th birthday.
10. Denim on Denim
Savannah put a trendy twist on the Canadian tuxedo bringing us this chic denim-on-denim look.
11. Fashion Family
Savannah and the James family stunned in an opulent Vanity Fair Magazine spread.