10 Times Saweetie’s Aesthetic Was A Whole Vibe

Posted June 18, 2020

Moschino - Arrivals - Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020-2021

Source: Daniele Venturelli / Getty


Say what you want about Saweetie (as many have ventured to Twitter to express their opinion about her new single Tap In) but make sure you mention her style when you do. The My Type rapper is trending on Twitter after she released the visuals for her latest 2000s-inspired song and fans are obsessing over her style aesthetic.

To keep it 100, Saweetie’s style is always on point. Whether she’s rocking a side ponytail with swoops and hoops, or turning up the voltage for her boo Quavo in latex and fishnets (see below), sis is consistently applying the pressure.

Saweetie Gives Us The Low Down About Her New Collection With Morphe

Saweetie is committed to serving lewks, which has positioned the rapstress as a rising trendsetter. Her collaboration with Pretty Little Thing, which will benefit the BLM matter, and Morphe is evidence of her influence.

Keep scrolling to see some of our favorite fashions from the icy queen.

1. Saweetie X PLT

The peeps over at Pretty Little Thing peeped Saweetie’s trendy/sexy style and loved it so much, they collaborated with the “Icy” rapstress on a collection that also benefits the Black Lives Matter movement. “We have raised over $150k to organize against social injustice in America! Thank you PLT for standing with us at this time. #BLACKLIVESMATTER” she captioned the above photo.

2. Saweet Bikini

View this post on Instagram

a bad b*tch gotta be consistent!

A post shared by @ saweetie on

In the words of Saweetie, “a bad b*tch gotta be consistent!” and sis is keeping her foot on our necks in this itty bitty pink bikini. 

3. Corn Row Queen

Swinging her corn rows in front of cherry blossom flowers. It’s an aesthetic.

4. Around The Way Girl

Gold hoops. Side ponytail. Baby hairs. 

5. Dipped In Gold

View this post on Instagram

hey

A post shared by @ saweetie on

Saweetie is know for her love of jewels and always flexes on the ‘gram in gold chains, rings and her signature grill with diamonds. They don’t call her icy for nothing.

6. Bamboo Earrings, At Least Two Pair

Saweetie took us back a couple trends with these nameplate bamboo earrings, hair jewelry and four-finger ring.

7. Milan Fashion Week

View this post on Instagram

@vogue @romeohunte

A post shared by @ saweetie on

Let us not forget when she gave us the Vogue challenge before the #VogueChallenge.

8. Gucci

View this post on Instagram

which mood r u?

A post shared by @ saweetie on

Saweetie blessed our timelines with this epic off-guard photo dripped in Gucci and gold.

9. Couture Queen

View this post on Instagram

R.I.P. #NYFW

A post shared by @ saweetie on

Saweetie switched it up, but stayed on brand, in this fabulous white look by The Blonds NY.

10. Saweetie The Stallion

View this post on Instagram

las dangerous.

A post shared by @ saweetie on

Giving us BAWDY in latex while in Las Vegas!

