Say what you want about(as many have ventured to Twitter to express their opinion about her new single) but make sure you mentionwhen you do. The My Type rapper is trending on Twitter after she released the visuals for her latest 2000s-inspired song and fans are obsessing over her

To keep it 100, Saweetie’s style is always on point. Whether she’s rocking a side ponytail with swoops and hoops, or turning up the voltage for her boo Quavo in latex and fishnets (see below), sis is consistently applying the pressure.

Saweetie Gives Us The Low Down About Her New Collection With Morphe

Saweetie is committed to serving lewks, which has positioned the rapstress as a rising trendsetter. Her collaboration with Pretty Little Thing, which will benefit the BLM matter, and Morphe is evidence of her influence.

Keep scrolling to see some of our favorite fashions from the icy queen.

10 Times Saweetie’s Aesthetic Was A Whole Vibe was originally published on hellobeautiful.com