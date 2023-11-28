10 Times Mary J. Blige Proved She Should Have Her Own Boot Line (And We Wanted To Buy It)

1. White Heat We are THANKFUL for Mary and this hot boot look from Christian Louboutin.

2. Burberry Bliss Only Mary could rock custom Burberry like this. The starlet stunned in floral, baroque boots to the 2023 Met Gala.

3. Birthday Boots Mary celebrated her 52nd birthday with a cozy pair of green fur boots. The color pops against the pink and green-themed outfit.

4. Thigh High & Ivory We are swooning over Mary’s classic thigh-high boots and denim look. By pairing a light wash denim with a lighter hue boot and fur, the Queen shows us the power of a casual slay.

5. The Louis Vuitton LEWK Mary coordinates from head to toe in a custom Louis Vuitton slay complete with a crop bubble coat, corset bodice, and monogram brown boots.

6. White MCM Monogram One thing Mary is going to do is give us a designer boot look – from head to toe. Get into this white MCM monogram look, complete with a stiletto heel and pointed toe.

7. Royal Blue for the Queen Mary reigns as the queen she is in these bright royal blue boots. She pairs her fabulous footwear with a matching cable knit sweater and black fur vest.

8. It's giving glitz and glam Mary stuns in a shimmering pair of black and silver mesh boots with rhinestone detailing with a matching bodycon dress. The look drips in glitz and glamour.

9. Tiered, Fringe, & Fabulous Mary gives Western vibes in these olive green tiered shag boots. She pairs the boots with a satin dress in the same color, wavy blonde tresses, and oversized lenses.