CLOSE
HomeSo Beautiful

10 Times Cardi B & Kulture Were The Most Fashionable Mommy And Daughter Duo

Posted 19 hours ago

Teyana Taylor "The Album" Listening Party

Source: Rich Fury / Getty


When it comes to the most fashionable mommy and daughter duos, Cardi B and Kulture reign supreme.

Kulture may be Cardi’s broke little best friend, but our little sis keeps it cute in luxury designs by Gucci, Burberry and more. And every now and then, Cardi and Kulture bless our social media timelines with adorable matching outfits, like their latest Burberry fits that looks like they’re on the runway straight out of Paris.

Since being on lockdown, Cardi and Kulture have been slaying around the house and we’re here for it. Cardi also teamed up with FashionNova to give away $1,000 an hour for families affected by COVID19. That’s how you make an impact in fashion.

Keep scrolling to see some of our favorite Cardi and Kulture fashion moments from the ‘gram.

10 Times Cardi B & Kulture Were The Most Fashionable Mommy And Daughter Duo  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Burberry Besties

View this post on Instagram

BUUUURRRRRR

A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib) on

Cardi and Kulture put the burrr in Burberry with this matching fly fit. 

2. Burberry & Birkin

Cardi loves her Birkins and keeps her baby in Burberry.

3. Colorful Cuties

View this post on Instagram

You gotta bare with me

A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib) on

Cardi and Kulture hit up Teyana Taylor’s album release party wearing these bright fits.

4. Bardi Gang

Kulture is repping for her mommy in this custom Bardi Gang fur.

5. Cowgirl Kulture

Kulture is giving us a mix of midwest and up north in these cowboy boots and fur.

6. Nike Check

View this post on Instagram

Happy Mother’s Day

A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib) on

Cardi and Kulture traded in their boots for kicks in this laid back but stylish look.

7. Easter Fit

View this post on Instagram

My baby 👶🏽 Happy Easter 🐣

A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib) on

Kulture looks fabulous in a tweed two-piece set on Easter.

8. Kulture

View this post on Instagram

I will never let you down babygirl .

A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib) on

Kulture was ready for the the runway in this Burberry trench that costs $690.

9. Slaying Vogue

Cardi and Kulture covered Vogue Magazine rocking all red.

10. Gucci Cutie

Kulture is a cutie rocking her mom’s Gucci.

Latest
Fabolous & Emily B Expecting Baby Girl After…
 22 mins ago
06.26.20
Walking Target Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Instagram Doesn’t Violate Sex…
 22 mins ago
06.26.20
Cowards Hang Images Of Slain Black Men From…
 22 mins ago
06.26.20
The Air Jordan 1 x Dior Raffle Is…
 23 mins ago
06.26.20
Photos
Close