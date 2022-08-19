10 Most Memorable Black Hosts At Award Shows

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Put us anywhere on this green planet, and you better believe our people will have a grand ol’ time and make the best out of any celebration. That’s why it looks like so much fun when you see Black entertainers at award shows, and things only get more turnt up if one of us happens to be hosting the event.

The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards is shaping up to be yet another one of those occasions after the recent announcement that Jack Harlow, Nicki Minaj and rap icon LL Cool J will co-host the annual ceremony.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

All three musicians have their own relationship with the VMAs, but the “Mama Said Knock You Out” emcee definitely has the most decorated history of them all. He took home “Best Rap Video” for the aforementioned song, which he also performed the same year, then received the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award a few years later in 1997. He’ll be making his first VMA appearance in over 20 years after last attending the show back in 2000.

Nicki on the other hand has been one of the ceremony’s most celebrated artists in recent years, winning five out of the 17 times she’s been nominated throughout her career. This year she’ll not only add another “Best Hip-Hop Video” nom to her belt — maybe even another win! — but she’ll also be getting the LL treatment by receiving this year’s Video Vanguard Award.

While Harlow isn’t Black himself, he’s made it a point in the past to address that his music is heavily geared towards a Black audience. He’s one of three musicians with the most nominations this year totaling at seven, which include top honors for “Artist of the Year” and “Video of the Year.”

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

We’re sure all three will do an amazing job hosting the 2022 VMAs, but we took a minute to highlight 10 of our favorite Black entertainers to host an award show just in case they need a few pointers on how to get the job done.

Reflect with us on award show history with these 10 unforgettable hosts who perfectly represented for the Black community on their respective stages:

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:



HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

10 Most Memorable Black Hosts At Award Shows was originally published on blackamericaweb.com