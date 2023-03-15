10 Celebrities Who Boldly Slay In Red

Celebrities and their red fashions are a thing! Stars like Cardi B, Angela Bassett, Marsai Martin, and more have recently rocked the bold color to this year’s Oscar events, and we couldn’t help but notice how spicy they looked! So, we took a trip down the red lane to see which of our other favorite celebrities slayed in this valiant color. Red is the shade that embodies power, confidence, and fearlessness. It also fashionably speaks volumes and is the focal point of any occasion whenever worn.
In past style eras, the color red was often shunned because of its provocative implication. It was believed that only liberated ladies wore the scarlet hue either on their bodies or lips. Fast forward centuries later, and the color is one of the most popular shades on the style spectrum. It’s vibrant, fun, and adds pop to any ensemble. The vivid color looks exquisite on brown skin, and we have proof.
A few of our favorite stars have been “ladies in red” as they’ve stepped out to red-carpet events in some form of crimson, causing the fashion industry to do a double take. Without further ado, let’s get into how the celebrities effortlessly donned their red fashions below.
1. Angela BassettSource:Getty
Angela Bassett WON!! When you look this good and slay this hard, there’s no way you lose…ever! Our girl ate in this fire-red Jeremy Scott custom pantsuit. The off-the-shoulder garb featured a sweetheart neckline and a dramatic bow in the front. She paired the look with black platform heels.
2. Cardi BSource:Getty
Cardi B channeled vintage Hollywood glam. She stunned in this Robert Wun gown that fit her curvaceous body accurately. She paired a sheer veil with her dress, adding extra pizazz to her outfit.
3. Marsai MartinSource:Getty
Marsai Martin didn’t miss in this 90s-inspired Dolce & Gabbana dress. She accented her look with a red cape coat, red pumps and popping red lipstick. According to her stylist Bryon Javar, Martin’s ensemble closely resembled one actress Robin Givens wore years ago. Nailed it!
4. Yara ShahidiSource:Getty
Yara Shahidi is a doll, and this dress proves it. The floral embellished Bottega Veneta garb was dramatic in a simple, chic way. She paired the look with matching opera-length gloves and nude pumps.
5. Halle BaileySource:Getty
Halle Bailey took the sexy route in this exquisite Mônot gown. The dress featured cutouts that exposed the singer’s toned stomach, bikini line, and lower back.
6. Janelle MonáeSource:Getty
Janelle Monáe and the color red are besties. She looked marvelous at the NAACP Image Awards in this sexy, satin red dress with a high split.
7. Kelly RowlandSource:Getty
Kelly Rowland attended the “Babylon” Global Premiere, looking radiant in a dark red artistic gown that featured dramatic sleeves, cutouts, and a whimsical bottom.
8. Lori HarveySource:Getty
There’s no surprise that Lori Harvey dons red. The socialite looked pretty and powerful in this hot scarlet dress that fit her toned body to a tee. She paired the dress with silver heels.
9. Niecy Nash-BettsSource:Getty
Niecy Nash-Betts pulled out the power, red suit for the Essence Black Women in Hollywood luncheon. The tailored set looked great on the actress, adding to her already boss vibe.
10. Kerry WashingtonSource:Getty
Kerry Washington shocked the fashion world with this famous vintage red dress. If it looks familiar, that’s because it is. THEE Whitney Houston once wore this Marc Bouwer ruched frock. *drops mic*