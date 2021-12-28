10 Black Women Who Made History In 2021

HomeRadio One Exclusives

As the year of 2021 comes to an end, despite the COVID-19 pandemic still being very relevant, there have been a lot of positive monumental moments this year and Black women are continuing to make history!

From VP Kamala Harris kicking off the year as the first Black Woman elected as the Vice President of the United States to recently Jennifer King becoming the first women coach in the NFL. There are a lot of accomplishments to celebrate! Checkout the list below of 10 Black Women who made history this year…

1. Michaela Coel

Michaela Coel Source:Getty

Michaela Coel is the first Black Woman to win an Emmy for ‘Limited Series Writing’!

2. Beyoncé

Beyoncé Source:Getty

Beyoncé Makes History As The Most Grammy Awarded Artist Ever!

3. Lindsay Davis

Lindsay Davis Becomes First Black Student To Earn Ph.D. In Chemistry At UTA!

4. Lauryn Hill

Lauryn Hill Source:Getty

Lauryn Hill has become the first female rapper to sell ten million copies of an album with her debut, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. Twenty years after its release, the album has been certified Diamond. This is a major milestone for Hill and any female rapper to date.

5. Dr. KMarie King

Dr. KMarie King To Become First Black Woman Chair Of Surgery At U.S. Academic Health Center.

6. Jennifer King

Washington Football Team’s Jennifer King is the first Black female position coach in NFL history!

7. Dr. Margaret Towolawi

Dr. Margaret Towolawi opens Washington’s first Black-Owned Direct Primary Care Practice. Her practice takes a holistic approach in providing treatment for common illnesses.

8. Mickey Guyton

In March, Black Country artist Mickey Guyton made GRAMMYs history as the first black woman to be nominated for a GRAMMY in a Country Music category with song “Black Like Me.”

9. Jessica Watkins

Jessica Watkins Source:Getty

Jessica Watkins Became The First Black Woman To Live On The International Space Station!

10. Vice President Kamala Harris

This year’s inauguration was historic as we welcomed in Joe Biden, as the 46th president of the United States, and Kamala Harris, the first-ever Black woman vice president! VP Harris also made history in November of 2021 becoming the first woman with Presidential Powers!

