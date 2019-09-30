10 Black Owned Nail Brands Flexing With Fall Colors

Who else loves the transition from bright, summery hues to darker, sultry colors on your nails? This summer, we witnessed the neon craze, pastel mania, and angelic whites. Now it’s time to experience the burnt oranges, money greens, and midnight blues that Fall has to offer.
There are so many black-owned nail polish retailers marketing all the colorful goodness that we need on our nails. The amount of effort that goes into assuring that each product is toxic, gluten, vegan, and cruelty-free make these brands a must-have for your Saturday morning mani pedi dates.
Now you can obviously wear whatever color you choose to wear this season, but there are a few colors that come highly suggested. Take a look at 10 black owned nail brands flexing with new Fall colors.
1. MISCHO BEAUTY’S ‘SANS SOUCHI’, $20.00
Help your fingertips shimmer with Mischo Beauty’s Sans Souchi. This warm olive tone offers just the right amount of sparkle.
2. PEAR NOVA ‘HERTICULTURE’, $18.50
Minty fresh! Pear Nova’s Herticulture is such a nail mood. It’s a perfect introduction to the fall.
3. POLISH & CO ‘EGGPLANT PARMESAN’, $12.00
There are very few times that I’m happy to see an eggplant. This is one of them. Polish & Co’s Eggplant Parmesan nail polish is an even mix between sultry and dainty.
4. LA PIERRE COSMETICS ‘DON’T TEXT HIM’, $15.00
Wear this shade whenever you need a reminder to leave that dude alone. La Pierre Cosmetics’ sassy teal Don’t Text Him shade is such a statement color.
5. LAW BEAUTY ESSENTIALS ‘THINK DEEP’, $9.00
You can’t wear Fall nails without a bomb navy blue in your collection. Law Beauty Essentials’ Think Deep shade is a highly-pigmented color that can carry you into the winter season.
6. OOO POLISH DIA, $5.50
Every Fall lineup needs a classic red. OOO Polish’s Dia is a brown based red that will highlight your skin tone.
7. 25TH & JUNE’S ‘SUPREME CREAM’, $12.00
Nudes are needed each and every season. 25th & June’s Supreme Cream nude is light, milky, and opaque enough to offer full coverage.
8. BREUKELEN POLISHED ‘COCOA BREAD’, $7.00
Breukelen Polished thinks Cocoa Bread should be your next purchase. No, we’re not talking about carbs, we’re talking about the warm, buttery brown nail lacquer that will look scrumptious on your nails.
9. D.I.D. NAIL PAINT ‘ROUND MIDNIGHT’, $10.00
D.I.D. Nail Paint’s Round Midnight is a black nail polish that offers a long wear with a nice shine.
10. OOO POLISH ‘NDIAYA’, $5.50
Money green!