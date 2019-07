Young Thug & Machine Gun Kelly with special guest YB NAHMIR AND STRICK

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, July 26 at 10am. but 101.1 The WIZ has your hook up on pre-sale tickets!

Presale Begins: Thursday, July 25 at 10am

Presale End: Thursday, July 25 at 10pm

Offer Code: THELONDON (not case sensitive)

