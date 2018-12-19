Travis Scott AstroWorld: Wish You Were Here Tour – Sunday, February 24th

Travis Scott has announced the second leg of his “ASTROWORLD: WISH YOU WERE HERE” tour!

Produced by Live Nation and presented by Apple Music, the tour follows a hugely successful first leg in 2018 and kicks off Friday, January 25 in Vancouver, as Travis plays 28 shows before concluding on March 24 in Charlotte. All 3 postponed shows from the previous leg, (Milwaukee, Hartford and Tampa), have been rescheduled and tickets for the original date will be honored at the new date and are on sale now.

American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets in select markets before the general public beginning Tuesday, December 18 at 10AM local time through Wednesday, December 19 at 10PM local time. A limited number of LaneOne VIP Packages will also be available, including First On Floor access, great seats, transportation, preferred entrance and more. Fans who have previously purchased merch will receive an exclusive code via email granting them access to the official merch presale HERE on Wednesday, December 19 at 4PM local time until 10PM local time.

General on-sale begins Thursday, December 20 at 10AM HERE!

