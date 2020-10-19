The WIZ Trunk or Treat

- Date/time: October 31st, 12:00pm to 2:00pm
- Venue: Sawyer Point Parking
- Address: 799E E Pete Rose Way, 45202
100.3 R&B, 101.1 The WIZ, and 101.5 The BUZZ invite you to Trunk or Treat 2020! Come out and bring the kids for a safe Halloween celebration. Mask are a must and this is a touchless event. Blake Maislin will be giving away 1000 chocolate bars and 5 of them will include a golden ticket to win $444 in cash!
Brought to you by The Law Offices of Blake Maislin
and Presented by Test & Protect – Hamilton County CARES COVID-19 Testing
