The WIZ Trunk or Treat

Trunk or Treat
  • Date/time: October 31st, 12:00pm to 2:00pm
  • Venue: Sawyer Point Parking
  • Address: 799E E Pete Rose Way, 45202

100.3 R&B, 101.1 The WIZ, and 101.5 The BUZZ invite you to Trunk or Treat 2020!  Come out and bring the kids for a safe Halloween celebration.  Mask are a must and this is a touchless event.  Blake Maislin will be giving away 1000 chocolate bars and 5 of them will include a golden ticket to win $444 in cash!

Brought to you by The Law Offices of Blake Maislin

and Presented by Test & Protect – Hamilton County CARES COVID-19 Testing

