The Wiz Gives Children Their Head Start

101.1 The Wiz is helping children across the city get a Head Start on life and learning all day long.

What are you doing to give back today?

We’re just a mere five days into our 30 Days of Giving campaign as we continue to serve our community and partner with one another like never before. Today, you’ll find us out and about giving back to those who need it most – our children. The day’s volunteer initiative is to highlight the Community Action Agency’s ongoing Head Start program.

As you might already know, Head Start is a federally-funded program that specializes in providing preschool education. The program’s mission allows them to ensure that both children and parents are adequately prepared for kindergarden and for a lifetime of learning.

Through direct service and referrals, the children who participate in the Head Start program also receive a variety of health services in an effort to increase quality physical, dental, nutritional and mental health.

If you didn’t know, the Head Start program is available at absolutely no cost to pregnant mothers, infants, toddlers and preschoolers up to the age of five from income-eligible families across the city of Cincinnati. So now it’s our turn (and yours) to get involved with the mission.

Look for us out and about today as we share our time and our energy by helping give another child their own official Head Start with the Community Action Agency. Visit the official website of the Community Action Agency for more details on how you can support the Head Start program’s initiatives.

Keep up with us all month long by checking back here often to see where we go and what we’re doing during our 30 Days of Giving. Stay tuned for more coverage, updates and special features on our city’s community service opportunities.

For more information on how you can be involved in our 30 Days of Giving events, check back daily for additional confirmed events. See our currently list of community service events by clicking on the 30th Anniversary image above.

If you plan on attending or participating, let us know why you chose to get involved by posting a comment on the message board below. Look for us as we visit various neighborhoods in an effort to give back to every corner of our local community.

Feel free to join the discussions on FACEBOOK. As you know, our Facebook profile page has bounced its capacity twice so the WizNation crew needs you to help spread the word and opt to stay connected to us by joining one of our group pages here – WIZNATION or WIZNATION CREW.

For faster updates and special notices, follow us on TWITTER (@1011WIZF). As always, keep up with us onBLACKPLANET and check out all of our video exclusives on YOUTUBE, too. Tell us what you think and don’t forget to post your comments below right here on WIZNATION.COM.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: