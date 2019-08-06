Back To Events

The Bootsy Collins Foundation Back To School Sunday Fun-Dey!

Add to Calendar
The BOOTSY COLLINS FOUNDATION BACK TO SCHOOL SUNDAY FUNDAY event graphic
  • Date/time: August 11th, 1:00pm to 5:00pm
  • Venue: Washington Park
  • Address: 1230 Elm St.

School is back and we have free backpacks and school supplies, eye exams, food and fun at the Bootsy Collins Foundation Back To School Sunday Fun-Dey presented by Gregory S. Young Attorneys! Join us Sunday August 11th along with Carlos Dunlap from the Bengals at Washington Park from 1PM-5PM to gear up for the new school year!

Free backpacks, school supplies, food, eye exams and more!

Items while supplies last.

The BOOTSY COLLINS FOUNDATION BACK TO SCHOOL SUNDAY FUNDAY event graphic

Source: Radio One Cincy / Radio One Digital

 

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
Videos
Latest
Ninja Ditching Twitch, Taking Massive Fan Base With…
 5 days ago
08.02.19
Racist Or Not Racist? North Carolina Billboard Calling…
 5 days ago
08.02.19
‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s’ Multiplayer Trailer Is…
 6 days ago
08.02.19
BRUHNews: Brazil Prison Riot Leaves 16 People Decapitated
 6 days ago
08.02.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close