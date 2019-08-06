- Date/time: August 11th, 1:00pm to 5:00pm
- Venue: Washington Park
- Address: 1230 Elm St.
School is back and we have free backpacks and school supplies, eye exams, food and fun at the Bootsy Collins Foundation Back To School Sunday Fun-Dey presented by Gregory S. Young Attorneys! Join us Sunday August 11th along with Carlos Dunlap from the Bengals at Washington Park from 1PM-5PM to gear up for the new school year!
Free backpacks, school supplies, food, eye exams and more!
Items while supplies last.
