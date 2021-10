LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Thanksgiving weekend just got a whole lot better! The Thanksgiving Holiday Jam featuring Migos, Trippie Redd, and CJ will play Heritage Bank Center on Sunday, November 28 at 7:00pm. Tickets for this performance will go on sale Wednesday, October 20 at 10:00am at the Heritage Bank Center box office and Ticketmaster.com.

