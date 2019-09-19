Back To Events

St. Jude Children’s Hospital Walk/Run Cincinnati

St. Jude Children's Hospital Walk/Run
  • Date/time: September 28th
  • Venue: Smale Riverfront Park, Castellini Esplanade
  • Address: West Mehring Way Cincinnati, OH 45202
  • Web: More Info

Join us for the St. Jude Walk/Run during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month in September, to raise money for the kids of St. Jude, where families never receive a bill for anything. Let’s end childhood cancer. Together.

 

Donate here or join the Radio One team here

Schedule as follows:
Registration: 7:30am-8:30am

Walk/Run Start: 9:00am

 

Click here for more information on this event and St. Jude

