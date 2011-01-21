See Church Girl at Taft Theatre

Back To Events

  • Date/time: February 12th, 1:00am to 4:00am
  • Venue: Taft Theatre
  • Address: 317 East Fifth Street

Church Girl, February 11, 2011 at Taft Theatre on Valentine’s Weekend!
Please click here to purchase tickets.

Church Girl tells the story of Emily Franklin, the seemingly wholesome daughter of a prominent pastor, who is seduced by the charms of a worldly life. Emily is hiding a very shocking secret and like all things evil, it is festering. Emily has been working diligently to cover up the dark choices she has made, but when her secret is exposed, events take a dramatic turn and skeletons coming crashing out of her closet. Everyone wants to know what could push a quintessential church girl to turn her back on everything she has been taught.

Photos
