Radio One Cincinnati is getting you ready for back to school! Pull up on us Sunday, August 16th between the hours of 12noon -3pm for a backpack giveaway with school supplies! We will be helping the first 444 children get ready for school. Just pull up, pop the trunk and we’ll put the supplies in there for you.

Brought to you by Blake Maislin

