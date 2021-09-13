Meet WWE Superstart Drew McIntyre at Cricket Wireless

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

ATTENTION WWE UNIVERSE! Come meet WWE Superstar “Drew McIntyre”, at Cricket, 11711 Princeton Pike, Cincinnati, OH 45246 on Monday, September 27th from 11:00am-1:00pm. Beat the crowds and get in line early! Smile, You’re on Cricket.

ABOUT WWE SUPERSTAR DREW MCINTYRE

Hometown: Scotland, United Kingdom

Career Highlights: WWE Champion, Intercontinental Champion, Raw Tag Team Champion

More information on WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre, at https://www.wwe.com/superstars/drew-mcintyre

