Meet WWE Superstart Drew McIntyre at Cricket Wireless

Drew McIntyre
  • Date/time: September 27th, 11:00am to 1:00pm
  • Venue: Cricket Wireless
  • Phone: (513) 693-3916
  • Address: 11711 Princeton Pike, Cincinnati, OH, 45246
  • Web: More Info
ATTENTION WWE UNIVERSE! Come meet WWE Superstar “Drew McIntyre”, at Cricket, 11711 Princeton Pike, Cincinnati, OH 45246 on Monday, September 27th from 11:00am-1:00pm. Beat the crowds and get in line early! Smile, You’re on Cricket.

ABOUT WWE SUPERSTAR DREW MCINTYRE

