Meet WWE Superstart Drew McIntyre at Cricket Wireless

- Date/time: September 27th, 11:00am to 1:00pm
- Venue: Cricket Wireless
- Phone: (513) 693-3916
- Address: 11711 Princeton Pike, Cincinnati, OH, 45246
- Web: More Info
ATTENTION WWE UNIVERSE! Come meet WWE Superstar “Drew McIntyre”, at Cricket, 11711 Princeton Pike, Cincinnati, OH 45246 on Monday, September 27th from 11:00am-1:00pm. Beat the crowds and get in line early! Smile, You’re on Cricket.
ABOUT WWE SUPERSTAR DREW MCINTYRE
- Hometown: Scotland, United Kingdom
- Career Highlights: WWE Champion, Intercontinental Champion, Raw Tag Team Champion
- More information on WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre, at https://www.wwe.com/superstars/drew-mcintyre
Also On 101.1 The Wiz: