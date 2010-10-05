Making It Count at the Free Store Food Bank

JOIN THE WIZ AS WE MAKE IT COUNT ALONGSIDE THE FREE STORE FOOD BANK THIS WEEK

Join 101.1 The Wiz as we provide food, give the gift of hope and make a new connection to the community with the Free Store Food Bank this week.

Together, we can continue to provide for millions in food and services. We’ll be supporting an opportunity to create stability and further self-reliance for people in crisis. Are you ready to give back along with us?

If you’re looking for information or simply want to learn about how the Free Store Food Bank consistently addresses the causes of a community of hunger, visit the Free Store Food Bank’s official website by clicking on the logo above.

Don’t forget to come back often for complete details on each event and coverage from anything you might have missed on our celebratory journey. We’ll be checking in daily to give you updates on our progress at events all across the city this month.

VOLUNTEER TODAY

If you plan on attending or participating, let us know why you chose to get involved by posting a comment on the message board below. Look for us as we visit various neighborhoods in an effort to give back to every corner of our local community.

Check out our current list of other volunteer opportunities and community events we’re participating in during our 30 Days of Giving this month by clicking on the 30th Anniversary image provided here.

Feel free to join the discussions on FACEBOOK. As you know, our Facebook profile page has bounced its capacity twice so the WizNation crew needs you to help spread the word and opt to stay connected to us by joining one of our group pages here – WIZNATION or WIZNATION CREW.

For faster updates and special notices, follow us on TWITTER (@1011WIZF). As always, keep up with us onBLACKPLANET and check out all of our video exclusives on YOUTUBE, too. Tell us what you think and don’t forget to post your comments below right here on WIZNATION.COM.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: