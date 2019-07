Legends of Hip Hop featuring Scarface, 8 Ball & MJG, Bun B, Too Short, E-40, Mystikal, Pastor Troy will be at US Bank Arena on October 4th. Tickets go on-sale June 28th at the box office or Ticketmaster.com

