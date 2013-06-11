Kings of the Mic Tour



First introduced to the world in 1984 as a Def Jam Records flagship artist, LL is the first rap artist to amass ten consecutive platinum-plus selling albums. The multi-platinum artist and two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominee is currently tied for third place for most Billboard chart debuts by a rapper. For three decades, LL has continued to influence hip-hop with rap ballads that captivate generations of audiences and will captivate Riverbend on June 27! Along with him will be Public Enemy, De La Soul and the original human beatbox: Doug E. Fresh.

Reserved Seating Pavilion: $88.00*, $58.00*, $48.00*, $28.00*

General Admission Lawn: $22.00*

Lawn 4-Pack: $66.00**

