Join the Fun with the Our Daily Bread Kids’ Cafe

101.1 The Wiz has always been dedicated to serving the community and keeping the family together, but this month of course, during our official 30 Days of Giving, we’re stepping things up a notch.

Join our crew as we come together to support the mission of the outstanding staff at Our Daily Bread for their Kids’ Cafe.

Their mission is simple as organization takes pride in responding to the needs of the poor in Cincinnati’s Over-the-Rhine and West End neighborhoods. The Our Daily Bread staff serves a range of residents: the unemployed and the working poor, the old and the young, the homeless and the mentally ill and anyone else who will come through their doors.

