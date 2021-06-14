Join CPS for “Shine Bright” Summer Block Parties

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Cincinnati Public Schools wants you to shine bright this summer! We are hosting the “Shine Bright” Summer Block Party series with free fun and prizes for all CPS families! Not a CPS parent yet? We will help you register your child for the next school year!

The “Shine Bright” Summer Block Parties will kick off with a drive-through event at Woodward Career Technical High School Father’s Day weekend from noon-2 p.m. Saturday, June 19. There will be lots of fun giveaways and music!

Special guests include:

Urban One Radio Stations

Interim Superintendent Tianay Amat

Former Cincinnati Bengal Ickey Woods

In addition, we will have CPS’ representatives onsite to answer questions and give information on:

Enrollment for kindgarten-12th grade

Preschool enrollment and the Preschool JumpStart Program this August

Athletics

Career Technical Education

Community Learning Centers

Project Connect

Talent Development

CPS Arts Team

Information Technology

Food Services

Facilities

The “Shine Bright” Summer Block Parties are being offered through our partnership with Urban Radio, who will be assisting with promotion and providing onsite music and giveaways.

