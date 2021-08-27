HBCU Classic for Columbus Game Kentucky State vs Central State

- Date/time: August 25th to August 29th
- Venue: Ohio Stadium
- Address: 411 Woody Hayes Drive, Columbus, OH, 43210
- Web: More Info
Experience the sights and sounds of college football in the African American tradition. Kentucky State University meets Central State University in gridiron competition. And the Ultimate Battle of The Bands begins in the stands during the game and moves to the field during the halftime show. HBCU football is non-stop entertainment.
Get tickets at classicforcolumbus.com
