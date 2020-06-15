Back To Events

FREE COVID-19 Testing

Covid-19 Testing

Defeating COVID-19 is about more than wearing a mask and social distancing. It’s about knowledge and being informed.  If you have symptoms of COVID-19, have been around someone who has it or simply want a test call today.

The State of Ohio, in partnership with the local Community Health Care Centers, are hosting locations across Hamilton County.  The tests are free. To find out more, visit coronavirus.ohio.gov

