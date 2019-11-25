Back To Events

Comedy Laugh Fest

Comedy Laugh Fest Feb 15, 2020 at the Cintas Center starring Cedric the Entertainer, DL Hughley, Earthquake, Nephew Tommy & Deon Cole. Tickets available at the Cintas Center Box Office or goxavier.com  Buy Tickets Here: https://ev7.evenue.net/cgi-bin/ncommerce3/SEGetEventInfo?ticketCode=GS%3AATHLETICS%3ACC20%3ACC0215%3A&linkID=xavier-athletics&shopperContext=&pc=&caller=&appCode=&groupCode=&cgc=

