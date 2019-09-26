Back To Events

CINCY R&B FEST

Cincy's R&B Fest - The Experience
  • Date/time: November 15th
  • Venue: Cincy R&B Fest
CINCY’S R&B FEST
Friday November 15th
US Bank Arena

CINCINNATI: GET READY! Cincy’s R&B Fest is coming to town Friday 11/15 feat. JAGGED EDGE | 112 | GINUWINE | TEVIN CAMPBELL | SILK & the H-TOWN BOYZ!!! An All-Star lineup heading into the Holidays. Fellas this is the perfect show to bring a Lady, Ladies get ready to jam all night! The Golden Era of R&B Live in Concert. Just in time for cuffin’ season!

Cincy's R&B Fest - The Experience

