2026 Back to School Bash

- Date/time: Aug 8, 1:00pm to 4:00pm
- Venue: Lincoln Recreation Center
- Address: 45202
Radio One Cincinnati and the Cincinnati Recreation Commission are helping families kick off the new school year with a day of FREE fun!
Saturday, August 8
1:00 PM – 4:00 PM
Lincoln Recreation Center
Here’s what you can expect:
• 1,000 FREE backpacks (while supplies last), courtesy of The Law Offices of Blake Maislin
• FREE school supplies
• FREE haircuts
• FREE braids
• Inflatables
• Games
• Music
• Family fun and more!
Bring the kids and get everything they need to head back to school ready for a successful year.
Presented by The Law Offices of Blake Maislin and supported by Boost Mobile and Head Start.
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