2026 Back to School Bash

Source: Creative Services / Radio One Cincinnati

Radio One Cincinnati and the Cincinnati Recreation Commission are helping families kick off the new school year with a day of FREE fun!

Saturday, August 8

1:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Lincoln Recreation Center

Here’s what you can expect:

• 1,000 FREE backpacks (while supplies last), courtesy of The Law Offices of Blake Maislin

• FREE school supplies

• FREE haircuts

• FREE braids

• Inflatables

• Games

• Music

• Family fun and more!

Bring the kids and get everything they need to head back to school ready for a successful year.

Presented by The Law Offices of Blake Maislin and supported by Boost Mobile and Head Start.



