- Date/time: January 21st, 10:30am to 12:30pm
- Venue: Freedom Center
- Address: 50 E Freedom Way, Cincinnati, OH 452
- Web: More Info
March to continue the legacy of Dr. King at the 44th Annual commemorative Civil Rights march kicking off at the Freedom Center. Then join us at Fountain Square, Interfaith Prayer service followed by the march to Music Hall. Help us live the dream and celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
