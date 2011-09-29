AMBER ROSE SAYS SHE HATES FUNKMASTER FLEX

Amber Rose has no love for Hot 97 DJ Funkmaster Flex. The vixen and the DJ have had their differences in the past. mostly stemming from comments Flex has made about Rose during his radio show. But during an interview with Cipha Sounds and Peter Rosenberg, Rose explained her distaste for the Funkmaster.

“I hate Funkmaster Flex, but I love you guys,” Rose explained. “He’s an a**hole, man. He’s just ignorant in every single way possible. Everything that he says is just rude and ignorant. When people come in to talk to him, he kisses everybody’s ass, and then when he leaves he talks about everybody.”

In 2010, Flex called Rose an “extra” before going on a tirade about her character.

“She seems like she’s not smooth, my brother,” Flex explained. “She’s on Twitter…she just seems like, a little unhappy. The movie dropped, and then she said she’s coming out with the reality show. There’s no closure to her.”

Rose still claims she wants to make peace with Flex, however. “I will give him that benefit of the doubt because people really don’t give me that,” she says.

