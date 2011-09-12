Beyonce & Jay-Z Show Some Affection On The Streets Of NYC

Beyonce and Jay-Z are notorious for not talking about their relationship or showing any public displays of affection, but it seems Baby Carter is changing that. While walking around in New York City, Bey and Jay were spotted holding hands, and we like seeing them like this!

Check the photos below and get more details about this day with the Carters at Bossip.com.

RELATED POSTS:

What Jay-Z Said To Make Beyonce Smile [VIDEO]

Beyonce Celebrates 30th Birthday [PHOTOS]

Did Beyonce’s Pregnancy Cause Rihanna To Fire Jay-Z?