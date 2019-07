After waiting what seems like a century, Marshall Mathers fans are finally able to watch the official video for his song “Space Bound.” Eminem finds himself stalked by his self conscious in the form of an evil twin. Fans may be disturbed after watching Eminem shoot himself in one the last scenes.

