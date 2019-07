During a performance of “What’s My Name” at her Loud Tour, Rihanna tripped and fell in the middle of the routine! Ri Ri paused for a moment caught her breath then got right back shaking her hips. Unlike Beyonce when she tumbled down a grand staircase, Rihanna smiled and laughed like the rest of us would.

