It's All Black Music
BLACK MUSIC MOMENT #45: Afrika Bambaataa Organizes The Black Spades Gang Into The Zulu Nation

Where: (click below to visit venue on Foursquare)
1605 East 174th Street, Bronx NY 10460

When: November 12, 1973

What: Wanting to combine his love for music with his influence on fellow gang members and other local kids to create a force for positive change, Afrika Bambaataa organizes one of the largest gangs in New York City into the Universal Zulu Nation, helping to promote hip-hop culture.

