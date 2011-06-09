CLOSE
It's All Black Music
BLACK MUSIC MOMENT #60: Missy Elliot And Timbaland Record “The Rain” (Supa Dupa Fly)

Master Sound Studios
1013 Assembly Drive, Virginia Beach, VA

When: September 23, 2003

What: Missy Elliot and Timbaland were proteges of Jodeci’s Devante Swing. Elliott had gained notoriety as a songwriter but “The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly)” was a breakthrough as a performer, and its otherworldly beat was courtesy of her buddy Tim “Timbaland” Mosley.

In celebration of Black Music Month, TheUrbanDaily’s “It’s All Black Music” presents 100 Rewarding Black Music Moments, sponsored by Southwest Airlines.
Each Black Music Moment is associated with an actual place that you can visit. During the month of June, check in to at least three of these places on Foursquare to unlock TheUrbanDaily’s exclusive “It’s All Black Music” Badge. Check out the locations and details on our Foursquare page!

