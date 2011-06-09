BLACK MUSIC MOMENT #60: Missy Elliot And Timbaland Record “The Rain” (Supa Dupa Fly)

Where: (click below to visit venue on Foursquare)

Master Sound Studios

1013 Assembly Drive, Virginia Beach, VA

When: September 23, 2003

What: Missy Elliot and Timbaland were proteges of Jodeci’s Devante Swing. Elliott had gained notoriety as a songwriter but “The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly)” was a breakthrough as a performer, and its otherworldly beat was courtesy of her buddy Tim “Timbaland” Mosley.

