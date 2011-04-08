“Government shut down”

Have you heard about what’s going to happen?
The government is threatening to shut down.
Here’s a list of what could be affected.
- The Government to shut down
Nationals Park & forests will be closed
Mind Safety Health Administration
Customers Service will be reduced across Federal Government suspended
Freedom Federation Act
- What will remain
FEMA disaster
US Postal Service
NASA
Medical services for Veterans
For a complete list of agencies closing and soon to be soon suspended click here.
President Barack Obama is scheduled to speak at 2pm and will provide an update on
the shut down. Stay tuned!
