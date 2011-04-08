“Government shut down”

Have you heard about what’s going to happen?

The government is threatening to shut down.

Here’s a list of what could be affected.

The Government to shut down

Nationals Park & forests will be closed

Mind Safety Health Administration

Customers Service will be reduced across Federal Government suspended

Freedom Federation Act

What will remain

FEMA disaster

US Postal Service

NASA

Medical services for Veterans

For a complete list of agencies closing and soon to be soon suspended click here.

President Barack Obama is scheduled to speak at 2pm and will provide an update on

the shut down. Stay tuned!

Jade West “Always on a Musical Quest”

Producer of the Russ Parr Morning Show M-F 6-10am

Producer of Straight Talk Live with Nathan Ive Sunday’s 8-10am

On-Air Sunday’s 10-1pm

http://twitter.com/jadewest101

FOLLOW US ON TWITTER – @1011WIZF

JOIN THE OFFICIAL WIZNATION FACEBOOK FAN PAGE

DOWNLOAD THE FREE WIZ MOBILE APP

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: