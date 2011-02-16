Fasho Celebrity News Post

CLOSE
Via:necolebitchie.com
I’m beginning to believe that Twitter was created specifically for rapper 50 Cent‘s outbursts. Yesterday, 50 cent tweeted that there was some animosity from Dr. Dre due to the upcoming release of 50′s headphone line, Sleek by 50. According to 50, both Jimmy Iovine and Dr. Dre feel a certain type of way about him releasing his own line of headphones which is in direct competition with Monster Cable’s Beats by Dre line.

