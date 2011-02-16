The-Dream Announces New Album Title & Plans An All Star Lineup

Via: missinfotv.com

Besides working with the likes of Ciara, Kim Kardashian and Justin Bieber recently, The-Dream is set to drop his fourth studio album this summer. The LP which was previously named Love Affair has now been re-named The Love, IV. While on the red carpet at the Roc Nation/Gucci Pre-Grammy party this past weekend, the singer/songwriter also revealed that unlike his previous three albums he’s looking to load up the features on this new album. Artists he’s looking to get on the album include: Jay-Z, Lil’ Wayne, Kanye West, Drake & Mary J. Blige.

While the release date hasn’t been confirmed yet, The-Dream says he’s tentatively trying to stay with the original release date that he announced on his last album Love King, of June 7th 2011.

Jade West “Always on a Musical Quest” Producer of the Russ Parr Morning Show M-F 6-10am Producer of Straight Talk Live with Nathan Ive Sunday’s 8-10am On-Air Sunday’s 10-1pm http://twitter.com/jadewest101

