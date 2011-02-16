[Hott off the Wire] Beyonce not wearing wedding ring on Valentine’s Day…

Via: ohthescandal.com

Now this has the potential to be the saddest ‘news’ I’ve heard all day: A report claims that Beyonce and Jay-Z are taking a trial separation.

According to MediaTakeOut.com, the couple have supposedly been having difficulty for the past year.

A source tells the website: “The biggest thing [they argue about] is about kids, [Jay Z] wants them and Beyonce doesn’t. It’s all about her career, and she doesn’t want to slow down.”

The reports adds that Jay Z is so keen to have kids, he’s taken out a lease on a Los Angeles mansion without Beyonce, who will remain in New York.

“The hope is that with the time apart, the couple will decide to either have kids, or go their separate ways,” adds the ‘snitch’.

According to GossipCop, a source close to Jay-Z claims the reports are ish.

Guess we’ll find in good time whether the rumor is a complete misfire or not. For the sake of Beyonce and Jay-Z, I hope it’s not true – they’re our favorite power couple!

