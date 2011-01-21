Fasho Celebrity News Post

Via:drewreports.com

Lil Wayne is currently shooting a music video for his new single “6 foot, 7 foot”. They are shooting it out in Miami and after two pictures from the shoot leaked we get an idea on what the video will be like.

Hello World! Check out some photos of me filming the “6 Foot, 7 Foot” music video in Miami. I have a few costume changes in the video, very different from videos you’ve seen me do. Can’t wait for everyone to see the video.

The pictures shows Lil Wayne in boxing gloves while the other he is in a suit. Rumor is he got inspiration from the new Marky Mark movie The Fighter. The whole Young Money crew is slated to make cameos and even Cory Gunz dad and former rapper Peter Gunz will appear.

