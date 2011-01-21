CLOSE
Fasho Celebrity News
Home

Fasho Celebrity News Post

0 reads
Leave a comment

Via:drewreports.com
Lil Wayne is currently shooting a music video for his new single “6 foot, 7 foot”. They are shooting it out in Miami and after two pictures from the shoot leaked we get an idea on what the video will be like.
Hello World! Check out some photos of me filming the “6 Foot, 7 Foot” music video in Miami. I have a few costume changes in the video, very different from videos you’ve seen me do. Can’t wait for everyone to see the video.
The pictures shows Lil Wayne in boxing gloves while the other he is in a suit. Rumor is he got inspiration from the new Marky Mark movie The Fighter. The whole Young Money crew is slated to make cameos and even Cory Gunz dad and former rapper Peter Gunz will appear.

#Video , 6foot 7 foot , Fasho Celebrity News , LIL WAYNE

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Hood By Air - Front Row - September 2016 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows
WATCH: Tayana Taylor Ask Husband Iman Shumpert 30…
 2 days ago
07.25.19
Trippie Redd ft. Lil Baby & Lil Duke…
 2 days ago
07.25.19
EA Drops ‘Madden NFL 20’ Soundtrack, Features Music…
 2 days ago
07.25.19
Dwight Gooden Knocked For DUI Just Weeks After…
 3 days ago
07.25.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close